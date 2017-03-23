  1. Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Wenn du dich weiterhin auf dieser Seite aufhältst, akzeptierst du unseren Einsatz von Cookies. Weitere Informationen

Information 23.03.2017: Update Xenforo

Dieses Thema im Forum "Systemmeldungen" wurde erstellt von Superadmin, 23. März 2017 um 11:55 Uhr.

    Some of the changes include:
    • Disable the HTML5 uploader for older versions of Android (< 5, not using Chrome) due to incompatibilities.
    • Prevent the HTML5 uploader from creating a horizontal scrollbar with very small windows.
    • Fix an issue reverting message edits if not all of the edits could be reverted in one batch.
    • Add several new indexes for performance benefits in specific cases.
    • Ensure that several additional types of content are updated correctly when merging users.
    • Capture errors parsing bounced emails and log them for future analysis.
    • Prevent recursive calls to the image proxy by short circuiting to the final image.
    • Limit the number of image proxy records removed at a time to prevent memory errors.
     
    23. März 2017
