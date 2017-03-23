Some of the changes include: Disable the HTML5 uploader for older versions of Android (< 5, not using Chrome) due to incompatibilities. Prevent the HTML5 uploader from creating a horizontal scrollbar with very small windows. Fix an issue reverting message edits if not all of the edits could be reverted in one batch. Add several new indexes for performance benefits in specific cases. Ensure that several additional types of content are updated correctly when merging users. Capture errors parsing bounced emails and log them for future analysis. Prevent recursive calls to the image proxy by short circuiting to the final image. Limit the number of image proxy records removed at a time to prevent memory errors.