I received some MAX31855KASA+ devices that are not behaving properly. What is wrong?There was a trim issue with two lots of MAX31855KASA+ devices. These lots had a date code of 1352A2. The lot codes affected were 253AL and 253AK. No other lots affected were released for sale. Only the 253AL and 253AK lots of the MAX31855KASA+ with date code 1352A2 were affected by the mis-trim, which trimmed the devices for J-type thermocouples. These devices cannot be re-trimmed, so they must be returned to Maxim Integrated for replacement.