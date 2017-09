E61: ab wann die 25 Sekunden zählen und Menge

Tim Wendelboe

With the VST 18 gram filterbasket, we recommend the following brewing parameters:

18 – 19 grams freshly ground coffee

30 – 35 seconds brewing time

35 – 37 grams of final brew liquid in the cup

93°C – 94°C brew water temperature

Workshop Coffee

Dose 19.00 g

Temperature 93.8C / 201F

Yield 30-32g

Time 32 seconds

Coffee Collective

VST 18 g. ridgeless basket.

Dose: 19 g.

Brew weight: 37 g.

Time: 27-29 sec.

Machine temp at 93° C in the group.

Pressure at 9 bars with a 4-5 sec preinfusion.

Water at 100 ppm with 50 ppm bicarbonate hardness.#

EBF: 51.4%

TDS: 9.8%

%EXT: 19.1%

Square Mile

Dose: 18-19 grams

Brew temperature: 201ºF-202ºF/94ºC-94.5ºC

Brew time: 28-30 sec

Total Volume: approx 50ml