ECM Giotto Premium Manometer defekt

  #1 MoeSislack, 21.09.2017 um 09:12 Uhr
    08.05.2016
    23
    0
    Hallo zusammen,

    seit dieser Woche habe ich von meiner Pavoni Professionale auf eine ECM Giotto Premium upgegraded. Mit 400€ habe ich da meines Wissens ein richtiges Schnäppchen gemacht - denn die Maschine befindet sich für das Alter in einem nahezu tadellosen Zustand, so ist das Edelstahlgehäuse nicht verkratzt weder angelaufen noch sonst irgendwie defekt. Die Siebträger sehen fast unbenutzt aus, zudem wurde sie nur mit weichem Flaschenwasser betrieben. Lediglich die E61 Brühgruppe muss aufpoliert werden da diese ein bisschen an der Oberseite angeloffen ist. Einziger Wehrmutstropfen: als Ich sie das zweite Mal an geschalten habe, verharrte die Nadel des Kesseldruckmanometers (das einzige Manometer bei dieser Maschine) in seiner Ausgangsposition bei 0 bar.
    Ich werde sie am Wochenende ohnehin aufschrauben und teils zur Reinigung zerlegen und schauen ob es lediglich an einer verkalkten/verstopften Zuleitung des Manometers liegtl. Dennoch hätte ich bei einem Defekt gerne direkt eine Anlaufadresse für die Bestellung des Teils.
    Seither ist mir nur das Ersatzteil von EspressoXXL bekannt: (MANOMETER KESSEL | HALBRUND | 0 -2,5 bar | FÜR ROCKET ESPRESSO G)
    Mit 55€ schlägt das schon ordentlich zu Buche für ein Manometer. Lohnt es sich direkt bei ECM Heidelberg anzufragen?
    Da Ich die Maschine dann eh schon offen haben werde, hab ich über eine Isolation des Kessels nachgedacht, ist das bei dieser Maschine rentabel?
    Des weiteren wöllte ich gerne auf holzgriffe und Holzdampfräder sowie Bezugshebel umsatteln, hat da jemand eine gute Adresse (Ausbau/Umbau schwierig?/Teile verklebt?)?
    Falls ihr weitere Tipps zu der Maschine habt, gerne her damit.

    Danke schon mal im Voraus!!!
     
ECM Giotto Premium Manometer defekt

