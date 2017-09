Erfahrungsbericht Baratza Forté BG

Unfortunately, the decision to filter or not filter your coffee (I’m using that term to mean espresso as well), is one that we cannot say you should or shouldn’t do. The important thing is to only compare readings collected the same way. Our work suggests the VST syringe filters do significantly lower TDS. Looking at it more closely, we see that the filters retain some dissolved coffee solids as well as release something (not coffee) that can register as a dissolved solid (unluckily, this is not a 1-for-1, as the filters retain more than they release). We have asked Atago why they do not recommend filtering coffee and here is their response, “By using those filters and syringes the espresso is no longer the same as what people actually drink. Then we thought, what does the Brix (TDS) value after filtration mean?” This is a valid point and something to consider. Atago and MISCO (the VST device manufacturer), and lots of other manufacturers, make refractometers with a variety of industry scales. Interestingly, we have not found any of them selling sample filters. VST suggests the syringe filters’ use is to remove noise in the sample and create a more stable reading. But one might ask, “A more stable reading of what?”



Personally, I do not filter my samples.

