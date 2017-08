Fragen zu Kino M47

Comandante is the only grinder in which producers didn't used alluminium, Why?

"The potential health threat and problem is Aluminium Citrat. It is able to cross the blood brain barrier. A soluble salt (combination of Aluminium and Citric Acid). Citric acid is in the roasted coffee bean. Light roasts of high density specialty coffee has fairly high levels of citric acid. Aluminum and its salts being a potential health threat as potent Neurotoxin and may be behind Alzheimer, ALS etc...."

