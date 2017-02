In Spain, the brands manufactured byare the benchmarks used by foodser vice professionals when considering commercial espresso and cappuccino coffee machines., four years after Achile Gaggia filed the patent for espresso coffee extraction in Italy.In 1956, a competitor arrived in Spain in the shape of Faema. The presence of these two brands in Barcelona meant that Spain participated from the start in the expansion of Mediterranean espresso culture.The Gaggia and Faema entities in Spain eventually separated from their parent companies.One of the key contributions to espresso technology, the incorporation of vertical release electro-valves underneath the group heads, was developed in Barcelona, and is now used by all our competitors.In 2001, Quality Espresso purchased these two historic brands. With its headquarters in the Barcelona factory built by Faema in the 1960’s,(the latter two brands having been created in 1957 and 1989 respectively).For further information about our company click here to download the corporate brochure of Qualiy Espresso.