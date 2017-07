Mahlkönig Vario W - Display "out"

Scale Calibration



If the display is showing “EEE”, “out” or the grinder is over or under-dosing coffee, the scale needs to be calibrated. To do this you need a 200g weight. To “create” a 200g weight, place the Vario-W grounds bin on a separate scale and add whole coffee beans until the scale reads 200g (combined weight of bin and beans). Keep your “200g weight” handy. Now, unplug the Vario-W and make sure there is nothing on the scale platform. Plug the Vario-W back in, and while it powers on, hold buttons 1 and 2, until a value between 300-600 is displayed. Then press button 1, the display will read “cal”. Gently set the 200g weight onto the platform. The display will flash “pas” and then show the total weight of the bin and coffee beans (it should read 200). After removing the bin the screen will show 0.0. Empty the beans. Then press START to bring the grinder to the “home screen”. Then place the bin back on the scale and press TARE. The scale is now calibrated.

Klicke in dieses Feld, um es in vollständiger Größe anzuzeigen.