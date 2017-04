Rancilio decided to make a new version the new" Silvia", Is called Silvia E. the machine will have the button to power up that will not be on / off toggle, as others used in the past, but returns to its original position when pressed. The machine is equipped with a control unit which that turns off the machine after 30 minutes from the last dispensing of coffee, this follow the current European rules in terms of safety.



During the period of stand-by will also have a consumption of less than 0.5 Wh. It will also be equipped with a boiler insulated coated with a special heat insulating spongy and flexible, with excellent capability of retaining the heat and sound absorption.



This are basically the news of the new Silvia.



The new model will be 70 euro more expensive

