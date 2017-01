OE Lower Bearing Upgrade Kit für die Hario Skerton

[TABLE="width: 95%"]

[TR]

[TD="class: item, colspan: 2, align: center"][TABLE="class: alternative, width: 100%"]

[TR]

[TD="class: item"] PLEASE NOTE: Out of the box, both the Skerton & CM-50 are good for fine grinding, BUT IF YOU upgrade for good coarse performance you will SEVERELY affect the capability for fine - it is a trade off - once upgraded for coarse, fine is not so good! One or the other, you can't have both with these grinders! [/TD]

[/TR]

[/TABLE]

[/TD]

[/TR]

[/TABLE]

​

[TABLE="width: 100%"][TR][TD][/TD][/TR][/TABLE]