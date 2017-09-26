Rare vintage espresso machines

Diskutiere Rare vintage espresso machines im Restaurierungen und Raritäten Forum im Bereich Maschinen und Technik; Hello, we are a small Italian company that collects, sells and restore espresso machines and grinders. You can check out some of our works on the...

  1. #1 Espressolever, 26.09.2017 um 08:43 Uhr
    Zuletzt bearbeitet: 26.09.2017 um 09:04 Uhr
    Espressolever

    Espressolever Mitglied

    Dabei seit:
    Heute
    Beiträge:
    1
    Zustimmungen:
    0
    Hello, we are a small Italian company that collects, sells and restore espresso machines and grinders.
    You can check out some of our works on the FB page: OFFICINA VIA BARCHE - VINTAGE ESPRESSO ENGINEERING
    We participated in the creation of some museums all over the world.
    Our work is based on the sale of restoration, restoration and restoration upon request.
    We also personalize your machine according to your personal needs.
    Usually "restore" the following jobs:
    - new chrome
    - brushed and protected brass
    - new gaskets
    - new resistances
    - new springs (only lever)
    - new pressure switch
    - new safety valve
    - new 220v or 380v electrical equipment
    - boiler, tubes sandblasted (all exterior and inside boiler)
    - brew head cleaned
    - calibrated lever (if necessary)
    - new lights 220v
    - Replace missing parts (plexiglass, steam / water spears, parts of body missing or damaged, all mechanical parts)
    Following some of our current works.
     

    Anhänge:

Rare vintage espresso machines

