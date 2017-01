"It's holy writ: espresso grinders need to be adjusted frequently and precisely.

Holy writ is wrong; instead, you only need to adjust the grinder when you change the dose, the blend, or the style of shot (e.g. from ristretto to normale). All other grinder adjustments are a sign of sub-par technique.



How can this be? We all know that a grinder with too few grind settings will produce inconsistent shots, and we all know any cafe where grind adjustments are not allowed will have espresso that sucks. It turns out that frequent grinder adjustment is what economists and engineers call a 2nd best solution, something you do when the best solution is unavailable:



As the weather changes, as the coffee ages, as the static charges on the grinder wax and wane, the ground coffee becomes fluffier or less fluffy, and also more or less compressible.​

These changes affect the density of the prepared puck. So, if you dose by volume, it will vary the weight of coffee you use from shot to shot. But the flow rate depends almost entirely on the weight of coffee. So if you dose by volume, you will see frequent changes in the shot's flow, and have to make frequent grind adjustments. Since these grind adjustments are retrospective and cannot anticipate how the ground coffee characteristics will change for the next shot; volume dosing will always be jittery, both in shot by shot flow rates, and in the compensating grind adjustments.