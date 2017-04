Here's the explanation of what I did during the temperature log

(preinfusion and pump control always turned OFF):



At minute 9: I activated the pump (no coffee in filter basket): worked fine



Minute 16: This time with coffee this time for 30 seconds. worked

fine. But there was actually a temperature increase of around 2

degrees during the shot. Is that how its supposed to be?



Minute 18: flush for 15 seconds. worked fine



Minute 22: shot of 25 seconds with 3 degrees temp increase during the shot.



Minute 23: flush



Minute 46: pump switched on and off several times during the shot!!!



Minute 55: during the shot, pump switched off after about 15 seconds,

then randomly turned on again after a few seconds. PREINFUSION TURNED

OFF!​