Mahlgrad und Quantität der Extraktion

Zitat von https://baristahustle.com/surface-area-and-time/:

The most important thing to wrap your head around here is that grind size doesn’t really change what is being extracted. It only changes when the things are extracted. All of the flavour is right there, in the coffee bean, ready to be extracted. Grind size just puts more or less of that flavour in front of the water right away.



The most important thing to take from this: while you’re waiting for the larger grind’s interiors to be extracted, the finest grinds are still extracting. The clock doesn’t stop for you. You have to decide whether that extra time will benefit the brew by giving you some more extraction (and yes, sweetness) from the larger grinds, or if it results in the smaller grinds being over extracted (and bitter/dry). Choose wisely!



