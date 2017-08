Bringen Dozer / Distribution Tools etwas? Perger will's wissen.

I know there are hundreds if not thousands of people out there that would love to know if espresso distribution tools are actually effective. Many of them have probably already spent hundreds on a tool to figure it out for themselves. If each of those people chipped in a small sum of money to the cause, we'd be able to devote time to:



- deciding what an espresso distribution tool should do

- designing experiments to test the tools based on these goals

- publishing results

- designing and testing new solutions (if necessary), potentially manufacturing them, and also giving the design back to the industry under a Creative Commons licence so anyone can make or sell it.​